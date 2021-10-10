Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 273.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $6,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 538,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

