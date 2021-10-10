Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.75. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 890%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 116.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $42.18 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

