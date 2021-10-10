Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report sales of $131.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $515.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 303,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $820.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 247,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.