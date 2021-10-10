Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Kemper reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of KMPR traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $67.02. 256,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. Kemper has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kemper by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kemper by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

