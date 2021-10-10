Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post $25.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $24.36 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $96.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 27,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

