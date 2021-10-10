Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.42 Billion

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post sales of $41.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 billion and the highest is $43.66 billion. AT&T posted sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $171.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.49 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $174.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.84 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

T traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 38,968,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,566,672. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.