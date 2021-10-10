Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post sales of $26.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $105.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

VERO remained flat at $$2.29 during trading on Tuesday. 43,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,369. The company has a market cap of $123.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

