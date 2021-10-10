Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post ($1.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. United Airlines reported earnings of ($8.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($12.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.81) to ($9.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.16. 7,349,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,631,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. United Airlines has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.