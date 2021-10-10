Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $39.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.25 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $152.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on OESX shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.95 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

