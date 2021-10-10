Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $883,033. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Boston Partners grew its position in Movado Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

