Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.72.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

