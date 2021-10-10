Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $290.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -632.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

