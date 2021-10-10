Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.59). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 277,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

