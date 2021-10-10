Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

NYSE BILL traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $274.33. The stock had a trading volume of 899,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.15.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $286,330.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,011.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,805 shares of company stock valued at $68,304,382 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 341.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

