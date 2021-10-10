Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 3,577,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

