Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.33 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

