American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $507,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

