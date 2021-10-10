American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.36. American Finance Trust shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 4,094 shares.

AFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $980.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

