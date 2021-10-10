American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Axle expects chip-related headwinds and production volatility to persist through 2022, which is set to lead to lost revenues. The company’s second-quarter sales were unfavorably impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage to the tune of roughly $162 million. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs due to the current supply chain environment will continue to play spoilsports. Moreover, as the automotive equipment provider continues to invest in key technologies, R&D costs are expected to rise in 2H’21, thereby denting margins. American Axle’s high debt-to-capital ratio of 0.89 further restricts its financial flexibilities to tap onto growth opportunities. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance at the moment. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

