American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.22 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.