American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $736,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

