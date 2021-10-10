American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $736,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.