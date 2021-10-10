Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $169.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.41.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

