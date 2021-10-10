Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,012 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.