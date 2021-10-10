AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

