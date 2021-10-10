AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 559.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $105.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

