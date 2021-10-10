AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,567 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BXS shares. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

