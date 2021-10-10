AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 29.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $326.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.