AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,442 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 296.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $162,459,000. Minot Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,708,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,547,000 after purchasing an additional 234,497 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,522,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

