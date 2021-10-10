Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,790.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,513.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,487.00 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

