Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,487.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,790.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,513.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

