Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,683,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,487.00 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,513.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

