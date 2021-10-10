Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits Market Cap of $120.01 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $120.01 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.