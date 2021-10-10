AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.