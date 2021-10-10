AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

