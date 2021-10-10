Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

