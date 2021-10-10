Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $117,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Y stock opened at $647.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.06. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $537.82 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

