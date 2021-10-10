Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post $53.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the lowest is $53.02 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $67.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ALRS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

