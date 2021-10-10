Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

