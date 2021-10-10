Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $152.98 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.