Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

NYSE KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

