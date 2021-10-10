Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 7,513 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 85,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

