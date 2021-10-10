Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 693 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.