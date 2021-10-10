Advisory Services Network LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 169,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,649,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

