Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 927.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

