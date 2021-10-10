Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 1,464.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 191,465 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Donegal Group by 164.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 125,695 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 138.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $470.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

