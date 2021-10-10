Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,300 Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

