Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $576.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.19. The firm has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

