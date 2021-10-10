Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.72. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

