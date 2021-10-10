Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.93, but opened at $37.72. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Accolade shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 3,696 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

