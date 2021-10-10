Abyss (ABYSS) Tops One Day Volume of $182,715.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $182,715.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00228126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00101213 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

